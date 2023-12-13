The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) will host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-4) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Colonels' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Ragin' Cajuns have given up to their opponents (46.9%).

Eastern Kentucky has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.9% from the field.

The Colonels are the first-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 147th.

The Colonels put up an average of 91.4 points per game, 19 more points than the 72.4 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

Eastern Kentucky is 4-2 when it scores more than 72.4 points.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Eastern Kentucky put up more points at home (86.6 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.

At home, the Colonels conceded 69.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 74.9.

Beyond the arc, Eastern Kentucky made fewer triples on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (10.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.5%) than at home (35.9%) as well.

Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule