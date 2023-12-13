Buddy Hield and his Indiana Pacers teammates will hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 131-123 win over the Pistons, Hield totaled 16 points.

Below we will dive into Hield's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Buddy Hield Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.7 14.9 Rebounds 4.5 2.9 3.2 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.4 PRA -- 19.3 20.5 PR -- 16.6 18.1 3PM 2.5 3.1 2.9



Buddy Hield Insights vs. the Bucks

Hield is responsible for taking 11.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.9 per game.

Hield is averaging 7.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Hield's Pacers average 107.4 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.4 possessions per contest.

The Bucks are the 24th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 119.2 points per game.

The Bucks are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 44.6 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 26.5 assists per game, the Bucks are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bucks are 15th in the NBA, giving up 12.7 makes per game.

Buddy Hield vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2023 30 8 11 2 0 1 2 11/9/2023 22 11 2 2 2 0 1

