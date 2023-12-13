Bennedict Mathurin plus his Indiana Pacers teammates take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Mathurin, in his previous game (December 11 win against the Pistons), produced 30 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Mathurin, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Bennedict Mathurin Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.0 14.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.0 Assists -- 2.3 2.1 PRA -- 20.3 20.8 PR -- 18 18.7



Bennedict Mathurin Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 11.2% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.2 per contest.

Mathurin's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.4 possessions per game, while his Pacers rank 24th in possessions per game with 107.4.

The Bucks are the 24th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 119.2 points per contest.

On the glass, the Bucks have allowed 44.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 21st in the league.

Allowing 26.5 assists per game, the Bucks are the 17th-ranked squad in the league.

Bennedict Mathurin vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2023 24 9 6 1 0 1 0 11/9/2023 36 26 11 2 3 1 1

