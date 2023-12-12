The Wright State Raiders (4-5) will host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-3) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wright State vs. Western Kentucky matchup.

Western Kentucky vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Kentucky vs. Wright State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wright State Moneyline Western Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Wright State (-5.5) 163.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wright State (-5.5) 161.5 -240 +195 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Western Kentucky vs. Wright State Betting Trends

Western Kentucky has covered three times in four chances against the spread this year.

The Hilltoppers have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Wright State has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Raiders' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

