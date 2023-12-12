The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-3) will meet the Wright State Raiders (2-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Wright State University Nutter Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Western Kentucky vs. Wright State Game Information

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Trey Calvin: 23.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

23.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Tanner Holden: 13.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Brandon Noel: 12.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK AJ Braun: 10.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Alex Huibregste: 7.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Wright State Players to Watch

Western Kentucky vs. Wright State Stat Comparison

Wright State Rank Wright State AVG Western Kentucky AVG Western Kentucky Rank 98th 79.2 Points Scored 78.3 114th 343rd 81.8 Points Allowed 74 245th 286th 30.7 Rebounds 36.6 68th 170th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.3 99th 250th 6.5 3pt Made 4.4 346th 261st 11.8 Assists 10 338th 282nd 13.5 Turnovers 13.3 268th

