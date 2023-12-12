Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Union County, Kentucky today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crittenden County High School at Union County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Morganfield, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.