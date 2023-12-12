Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Taylor County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Taylor County, Kentucky, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Taylor County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Hardin High School at Taylor County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Campbellsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
