When the Nashville Predators face the Philadelphia Flyers at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Ryan O'Reilly and Travis Sanheim will be two of the best players to keep an eye on.

Predators vs. Flyers Game Information

Predators Players to Watch

Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville's leading contributors (31 points), via registered 14 goals and 17 assists.

Through 28 games, O'Reilly has scored 12 goals and picked up 10 assists.

Roman Josi's total of 22 points is via six goals and 16 assists.

Kevin Lankinen's record is 3-3-0. He has given up 22 goals (3.04 goals against average) and racked up 207 saves.

Flyers Players to Watch

Travis Konecny is among the top options on offense for Philadelphia, with 24 points this season, as he has recorded 16 goals and eight assists in 27 games.

Sanheim is a key contributor for Philadelphia, with 20 total points this season. In 27 contests, he has scored three goals and provided 17 assists.

This season, Philadelphia's Sean Couturier has 19 points, courtesy of six goals (fifth on team) and 13 assists (second).

In the crease, Samuel Ersson has a record of 5-3-1 in nine games this season, conceding 25 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 192 saves and an .885 save percentage, 57th in the league.

Predators vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 19th 3.07 Goals Scored 3 20th 13th 3.07 Goals Allowed 2.7 9th 15th 30.6 Shots 32.6 7th 18th 30.9 Shots Allowed 28.3 4th 14th 21.15% Power Play % 12.05% 27th 24th 76.67% Penalty Kill % 86.21% 5th

