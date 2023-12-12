Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mercer County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Mercer County, Kentucky, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Mercer County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Burgin Independent High School at Trinity Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mercer County Senior High School at Danville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Danville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
