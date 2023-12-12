Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Menifee County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Menifee County, Kentucky, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Menifee County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Menifee County High School at Rowan County Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Morehead, KY
- Conference: District 61
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.