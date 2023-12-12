Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Madison County, Kentucky today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madison Central High School at Scott County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Georgetown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
