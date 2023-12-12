If you reside in Bracken County, Kentucky and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Bracken County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Bracken County High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 12

5:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Brooksville, KY

Brooksville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Augusta High School at Boone County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Florence, KY

Florence, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Pendleton County High School at Bracken County High School