How to Watch Titans vs. Dolphins Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Miami Dolphins (9-3) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the Tennessee Titans (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.
We give more details below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Dolphins vs. Titans
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Titans Insights
- This season the Titans rack up 4.4 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Dolphins give up (22.2).
- The Titans average just 8.1 fewer yards per game (292.1) than the Dolphins give up per outing (300.2).
- Tennessee rushes for 108.9 yards per game, 12.3 more than the 96.6 Miami allows per outing.
- The Titans have turned the ball over 14 times, one fewer times than the Dolphins have forced turnovers (15).
Titans Away Performance
- The Titans put up 11.7 points per game on the road (6.1 less than their overall average), and concede 23.3 on the road (two more than overall).
- The Titans accumulate 251.8 yards per game away from home (40.3 less than their overall average), and concede 362.7 in road games (25.7 more than overall).
- Tennessee accumulates 175.5 passing yards per game on the road (7.7 less than its overall average), and gives up 244.2 in away games (13.4 more than overall).
- The Titans' average yards rushing away from home (76.3) is lower than their overall average (108.9). But their average yards allowed on the road (118.5) is higher than overall (106.2).
- The Titans' offensive third-down percentage on the road (28.2%) is lower than their overall average (32.2%). And their defensive third-down percentage on the road (46.9%) is higher than overall (38.2%).
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/19/2023
|at Jacksonville
|L 34-14
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|Carolina
|W 17-10
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Indianapolis
|L 31-28
|CBS
|12/11/2023
|at Miami
|-
|ESPN
|12/17/2023
|Houston
|-
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|Seattle
|-
|CBS
|12/31/2023
|at Houston
|-
|FOX
