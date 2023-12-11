Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mercer County Today - December 11
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Mercer County, Kentucky. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Mercer County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Breathitt County High School at Jackson City High School
- Game Time: 5:50 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Jackson, KY
- Conference: District 55
- How to Stream: Watch Here
