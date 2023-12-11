RC Celta de Vigo and Rayo Vallecano hit the pitch for the only matchup on the LaLiga slate today.

If you are looking for how to watch today's LaLiga action, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

LaLiga Streaming Live Today

Watch Rayo Vallecano vs RC Celta de Vigo

RC Celta de Vigo makes the trip to play Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: RC Celta de Vigo (+160)

RC Celta de Vigo (+160) Underdog: Rayo Vallecano (+170)

Rayo Vallecano (+170) Draw: (+215)

(+215) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.