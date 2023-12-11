Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
If you reside in Fayette County, Kentucky and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fayette County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lexington Catholic High School at Tates Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Conference: District 43
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.