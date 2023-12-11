Derrick Henry was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans match up against the Miami Dolphins at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 14. If you're looking for Henry's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Derrick Henry and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Henry has season stats that include 841 rushing yards on 197 carries (4.3 per attempt) and eight touchdowns, plus 22 receptions on 28 targets for 185 yards.

Keep an eye on Henry's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Derrick Henry Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Titans.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 14 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: December 11, 2023

December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Henry 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 197 841 8 4.3 28 22 185 0

Henry Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 15 63 0 2 56 0 Week 2 Chargers 25 80 1 3 15 0 Week 3 @Browns 11 20 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Bengals 22 122 1 1 11 0 Week 5 @Colts 13 43 0 3 19 0 Week 6 Ravens 12 97 1 2 16 0 Week 8 Falcons 22 101 0 4 21 0 Week 9 @Steelers 17 75 1 3 27 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 11 24 0 1 -4 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 10 38 0 1 6 0 Week 12 Panthers 18 76 2 1 0 0 Week 13 Colts 21 102 2 1 18 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.