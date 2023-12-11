Tennessee Titans receiver Chigoziem Okonkwo has a tough matchup in Week 14 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are allowing the ninth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 203.6 per game.

Okonkwo has racked up 313 receiving yards on 35 catches this campaign, averaging 26.1 yards per game.

Okonkwo vs. the Dolphins

Okonkwo vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Miami has allowed three opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

14 players have caught a TD pass against the Dolphins this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Miami on the season.

The 203.6 passing yards per game given up by the Dolphins defense makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Dolphins have scored 16 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Dolphins' defense is 16th in the league in that category.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-118)

Okonkwo Receiving Insights

In six of 12 games this year, Okonkwo has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Okonkwo has been targeted on 54 of his team's 350 passing attempts this season (15.4% target share).

He is averaging 5.8 yards per target (110th in NFL play), averaging 313 yards on 54 passes thrown his way.

Okonkwo does not have a TD reception this season in 12 games.

With four red zone targets, Okonkwo has been on the receiving end of 10.5% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

Okonkwo's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 TAR / 3 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/2/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

