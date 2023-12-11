Bruce Brown and the rest of the Indiana Pacers will be facing the Detroit Pistons on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 7, Brown posted 10 points in a 128-119 win against the Bucks.

Below we will look at Brown's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.7 14.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.2 Assists 2.5 2.8 2.8 PRA -- 19.9 21.1 PR -- 17.1 18.3 3PM 0.5 1.4 1.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 9.7% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.7 per contest.

Brown is averaging 3.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Brown's opponents, the Pistons, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 102.8 possessions per game, while his Pacers rank 22nd in possessions per game with 107.4.

The Pistons concede 118.2 points per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

The Pistons are the seventh-ranked squad in the league, conceding 42.5 rebounds per game.

The Pistons concede 25.2 assists per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

The Pistons are the third-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bruce Brown vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 37 10 4 5 0 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.