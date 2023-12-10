The Utah Utes (8-1) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The Gamecocks have won eight games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Utah Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN

Utah vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks' 93.5 points per game are 37.9 more points than the 55.6 the Utes give up to opponents.

South Carolina is 8-0 when it scores more than 55.6 points.

Utah is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 93.5 points.

The Utes put up 96.2 points per game, 46.1 more points than the 50.1 the Gamecocks give up.

When Utah puts up more than 50.1 points, it is 8-1.

South Carolina is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 96.2 points.

This season the Utes are shooting 54.7% from the field, 26.5% higher than the Gamecocks give up.

The Gamecocks make 51.9% of their shots from the field, 15.2% higher than the Utes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Utah Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 14.4 PTS, 11.5 REB, 3.3 BLK, 61.3 FG%

14.4 PTS, 11.5 REB, 3.3 BLK, 61.3 FG% Raven Johnson: 10.9 PTS, 6.8 AST, 3 STL, 56.3 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

10.9 PTS, 6.8 AST, 3 STL, 56.3 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21) Ashlyn Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 2.8 BLK, 59.6 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 2.8 BLK, 59.6 FG% MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Chloe Kitts: 10 PTS, 48.3 FG%

South Carolina Leaders

Utah Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 Carroll (MT) W 100-44 Jon M. Huntsman Center 12/2/2023 BYU W 87-68 Jon M. Huntsman Center 12/7/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) W 74-48 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 12/10/2023 South Carolina - Mohegan Sun Arena 12/16/2023 @ Southern Utah - America First Event Center 12/21/2023 Weber State - Jon M. Huntsman Center

South Carolina Schedule