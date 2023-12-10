When the Nashville Predators play the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Thomas Novak find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Novak stats and insights

In five of 16 games this season, Novak has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

On the power play, Novak has accumulated four goals and two assists.

Novak averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Novak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:55 Home W 5-1 11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 17:27 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:56 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 18:44 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 17:11 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:27 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:31 Home L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.