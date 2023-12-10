Predators vs. Canadiens Injury Report Today - December 10
The Nashville Predators' (14-13) injury report has two players listed heading into their Sunday, December 10 game against the Montreal Canadiens (12-12-3) at Bell Centre, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cody Glass
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Alexander Carrier
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|Rafael Harvey-Pinard
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|David Savard
|D
|Out
|Hand
|Jordan Harris
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Newhook
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Arena: Bell Centre
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators rank 11th in the league with 84 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Their -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the league.
Canadiens Season Insights
- The Canadiens' 72 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 27th in the NHL.
- Montreal allows 3.4 goals per game (93 total), which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- Their -21 goal differential is 29th in the league.
Predators vs. Canadiens Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-165)
|Canadiens (+135)
|6
