How to Watch the Kentucky vs. Louisville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Louisville Cardinals (8-1) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning streak when taking on the Kentucky Wildcats (4-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kentucky vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats' 62.9 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 57.7 the Cardinals give up to opponents.
- Kentucky is 4-1 when it scores more than 57.7 points.
- Louisville has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.9 points.
- The 79.6 points per game the Cardinals average are eight more points than the Wildcats allow (71.6).
- When Louisville puts up more than 71.6 points, it is 7-1.
- Kentucky has a 3-4 record when giving up fewer than 79.6 points.
- The Cardinals are making 45.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% lower than the Wildcats concede to opponents (45.8%).
Kentucky Leaders
- Ajae Petty: 15.9 PTS, 10 REB, 61.2 FG%
- Eniya Russell: 10.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Brooklynn Miles: 5.7 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Maddie Scherr: 14 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)
- Saniah Tyler: 8.7 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Boston College
|W 83-81
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|W 73-67
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Minnesota
|L 76-57
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/17/2023
|Furman
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
