The Louisville Cardinals (8-1) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning streak when taking on the Kentucky Wildcats (4-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ACCN
Kentucky vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats' 62.9 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 57.7 the Cardinals give up to opponents.
  • Kentucky is 4-1 when it scores more than 57.7 points.
  • Louisville has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.9 points.
  • The 79.6 points per game the Cardinals average are eight more points than the Wildcats allow (71.6).
  • When Louisville puts up more than 71.6 points, it is 7-1.
  • Kentucky has a 3-4 record when giving up fewer than 79.6 points.
  • The Cardinals are making 45.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% lower than the Wildcats concede to opponents (45.8%).

Kentucky Leaders

  • Ajae Petty: 15.9 PTS, 10 REB, 61.2 FG%
  • Eniya Russell: 10.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • Brooklynn Miles: 5.7 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
  • Maddie Scherr: 14 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)
  • Saniah Tyler: 8.7 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Boston College W 83-81 Memorial Coliseum
12/3/2023 Tennessee Tech W 73-67 Memorial Coliseum
12/6/2023 Minnesota L 76-57 Memorial Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
12/17/2023 Furman - Memorial Coliseum
12/21/2023 Lipscomb - Memorial Coliseum

