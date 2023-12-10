Sunday's game between the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (8-1) and the Kentucky Wildcats (4-6) at KFC Yum! Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-56 and heavily favors Louisville to come out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Wildcats head into this game following a 76-57 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Kentucky vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 80, Kentucky 56

Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats registered their signature win of the season on November 30, when they took down the Boston College Eagles, who rank No. 114 in our computer rankings, 83-81.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Wildcats are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most losses.

Kentucky has two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins

83-81 at home over Boston College (No. 114) on November 30

74-66 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 161) on November 7

73-67 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 275) on December 3

82-54 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 316) on November 11

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 15.9 PTS, 10.0 REB, 61.2 FG%

15.9 PTS, 10.0 REB, 61.2 FG% Eniya Russell: 10.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

10.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Brooklynn Miles: 5.7 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

5.7 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Maddie Scherr: 14.0 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

14.0 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Saniah Tyler: 8.7 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats put up 62.9 points per game (238th in college basketball) while giving up 71.6 per outing (300th in college basketball). They have a -87 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.7 points per game.

