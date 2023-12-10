Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are ranked 17th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 222.1 per game.

Browning has thrown for 649 yards (162.3 per game) this season while completing 75.6% of his throws, with three TD passes and one pick. In addition, Browning has 70 yards rushing (17.5 yards per game) on 10 attempts, and Browning has found the end zone one time.

Browning vs. the Colts

Browning vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games Three opposing players have recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have allowed one or more passing touchdowns to eight opposing quarterbacks this season.

Indianapolis has allowed two or more passing touchdowns to five quarterbacks in 2023.

The Colts have not allowed a player to throw three or more TDs against them in an outing this season.

The pass defense of the Colts is allowing 222.1 yards per game this year, which ranks 17th in the NFL.

Opponents of the Colts have scored 13 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Colts' defense is fourth in the league in that category.

Jake Browning Passing Props vs. the Colts

Passing Yards: 230.5 (-115)

230.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+120)

Browning Passing Insights

The Bengals, who are 21st in NFL play in points scored, have passed 63.9% of the time while running 36.1%.

Browning averages 8.3 yards per attempt this season (649 yards on 78 attempts).

Browning has completed a touchdown pass in three of four games, but did not throw for multiple TDs in any of them.

He has four total touchdowns this season (16.0% of his team's 25 offensive TDs).

Browning accounts for 9.9% of his team's red zone plays, with nine of his total 78 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Jake Browning Rushing Props vs the Colts

Rushing Yards: 12.5 (-110)

Browning Rushing Insights

Browning has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him once in two opportunities this season.

Browning has one rushing touchdown this season in four games played.

He has two red zone rushing carries (5.6% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Browning's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Jaguars 12/4/2023 Week 13 32-for-37 / 354 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 22 YDS / 1 TD vs. Steelers 11/26/2023 Week 12 19-for-26 / 227 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/16/2023 Week 11 8-for-14 / 68 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/10/2023 Week 1 0-for-1 / 0 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

