See how each Horizon team measures up to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

1. Green Bay

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 26-3

6-3 | 26-3 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank: 39th

39th Last Game: W 64-56 vs UIC

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Louis

Saint Louis Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2. Purdue Fort Wayne

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 23-6

7-3 | 23-6 Overall Rank: 108th

108th Strength of Schedule Rank: 113th

113th Last Game: L 64-59 vs St. Thomas

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Western Michigan

@ Western Michigan Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

3. Cleveland State

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 25-6

9-1 | 25-6 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank: 354th

354th Last Game: W 71-62 vs Akron

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Iowa

@ Iowa Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

4. Detroit Mercy

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 19-12

7-4 | 19-12 Overall Rank: 194th

194th Strength of Schedule Rank: 324th

324th Last Game: L 75-66 vs Northern Illinois

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bellarmine

@ Bellarmine Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18

5. Wright State

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 16-13

6-4 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 211th

211th Strength of Schedule Rank: 225th

225th Last Game: L 69-48 vs Bowling Green

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ West Virginia

@ West Virginia Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18

6. Milwaukee

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 15-14

5-6 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 216th

216th Strength of Schedule Rank: 302nd

302nd Last Game: L 60-47 vs Loyola Chicago

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Eastern Illinois

@ Eastern Illinois Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

7. Youngstown State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 11-18

4-6 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 254th

254th Strength of Schedule Rank: 294th

294th Last Game: W 69-32 vs Saint Francis (PA)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Saint Bonaventure

@ Saint Bonaventure Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

8. Oakland

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 8-18

4-4 | 8-18 Overall Rank: 267th

267th Strength of Schedule Rank: 121st

121st Last Game: W 79-76 vs Central Michigan

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Toledo

Toledo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

9. IUPUI

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 7-22

2-7 | 7-22 Overall Rank: 292nd

292nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 172nd

172nd Last Game: W 81-75 vs Evansville

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

10. Northern Kentucky

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 4-24

2-6 | 4-24 Overall Rank: 299th

299th Strength of Schedule Rank: 152nd

152nd Last Game: W 74-70 vs Kentucky State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Tennessee Tech

@ Tennessee Tech Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

11. Robert Morris

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 4-23

3-6 | 4-23 Overall Rank: 309th

309th Strength of Schedule Rank: 276th

276th Last Game: L 67-36 vs Texas A&M

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game