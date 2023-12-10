Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Horizon League, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where each team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Purdue Fort Wayne

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 25-4

10-1 | 25-4 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank: 304th

304th Last Game: W 89-80 vs Southeast Missouri State

Next Game

Opponent: Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Oakland

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 21-10

6-5 | 21-10 Overall Rank: 117th

117th Strength of Schedule Rank: 42nd

42nd Last Game: W 77-63 vs Eastern Michigan

Next Game

Opponent: @ Michigan State

@ Michigan State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

3. Wright State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 19-10

4-6 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 143rd

143rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 97th

97th Last Game: L 91-84 vs Western Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Youngstown State

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 19-8

7-3 | 19-8 Overall Rank: 146th

146th Strength of Schedule Rank: 150th

150th Last Game: W 72-68 vs Western Michigan

Next Game

Opponent: Bethany (WV)

Bethany (WV) Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Cleveland State

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 17-13

6-5 | 17-13 Overall Rank: 182nd

182nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 231st

231st Last Game: L 83-77 vs Kent State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bradley

@ Bradley Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Northern Kentucky

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 13-16

5-5 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 183rd

183rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 242nd

242nd Last Game: L 77-76 vs Akron

Next Game

Opponent: Cumberlands (KY)

Cumberlands (KY) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Green Bay

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-17

5-6 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 228th

228th Strength of Schedule Rank: 238th

238th Last Game: W 70-68 vs UIC

Next Game

Opponent: @ Oklahoma

@ Oklahoma Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Robert Morris

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 9-20

2-8 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 251st

251st Strength of Schedule Rank: 136th

136th Last Game: L 73-69 vs Delaware

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Vincent

Saint Vincent Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Milwaukee

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 5-24

4-7 | 5-24 Overall Rank: 319th

319th Strength of Schedule Rank: 285th

285th Last Game: L 80-67 vs Longwood

Next Game

Opponent: Chattanooga

Chattanooga Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Detroit Mercy

Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 3-28

0-10 | 3-28 Overall Rank: 321st

321st Strength of Schedule Rank: 82nd

82nd Last Game: L 91-59 vs Northwestern

Next Game

Opponent: @ Loyola Marymount

@ Loyola Marymount Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. IUPUI

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 1-27

3-8 | 1-27 Overall Rank: 360th

360th Strength of Schedule Rank: 249th

249th Last Game: L 101-65 vs Minnesota

Next Game