The Tennessee Volunteers (4-5) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing skid when hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

  • The Colonels average 8.6 more points per game (83.3) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (74.7).
  • Eastern Kentucky has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 74.7 points.
  • Tennessee has a 4-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 83.3 points.
  • The 76.7 points per game the Volunteers average are 14 more points than the Colonels give up (62.7).
  • When Tennessee scores more than 62.7 points, it is 4-2.
  • Eastern Kentucky has an 8-0 record when allowing fewer than 76.7 points.
  • This year the Volunteers are shooting 42% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Colonels give up.
  • The Colonels' 44.3 shooting percentage from the field is four higher than the Volunteers have given up.

Eastern Kentucky Leaders

  • Ivy Turner: 11.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 45.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
  • Alice Recanati: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 45.1 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)
  • Antwainette Walker: 24.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 44.8 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)
  • Brie Crittendon: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)
  • Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%

Eastern Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Campbellsville Harrodsburg W 100-25 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/4/2023 Simmons (KY) W 94-38 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/6/2023 Miami (OH) W 85-55 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/10/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/15/2023 @ Tennessee State - Gentry Complex
12/17/2023 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena

