Who is the team to beat at the top of CUSA this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Liberty

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 23-5

8-3 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank: 143rd

143rd Last Game: W 74-52 vs Tennessee State

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Andrews (NC)

Saint Andrews (NC) Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Louisiana Tech

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 24-4

9-2 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank: 75th

75th Last Game: W 89-60 vs SE Louisiana

Next Game

Opponent: @ Saint Louis

@ Saint Louis Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Western Kentucky

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 18-9

8-3 | 18-9 Overall Rank: 157th

157th Strength of Schedule Rank: 264th

264th Last Game: W 91-84 vs Wright State

Next Game

Opponent: Austin Peay

Austin Peay Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Sam Houston

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 15-14

6-5 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 179th

179th Strength of Schedule Rank: 251st

251st Last Game: W 63-62 vs UL Monroe

Next Game

Opponent: Texas State

Texas State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. UTEP

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 12-15

6-4 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 213th

213th Strength of Schedule Rank: 129th

129th Last Game: L 71-49 vs Oregon

Next Game

Opponent: @ Abilene Christian

@ Abilene Christian Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Middle Tennessee

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 10-19

5-6 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 230th

230th Strength of Schedule Rank: 142nd

142nd Last Game: L 75-65 vs Belmont

Next Game

Opponent: @ Saint Mary's (CA)

@ Saint Mary's (CA) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Jacksonville State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 7-21

4-6 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 262nd

262nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 324th

324th Last Game: L 55-49 vs UIC

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wisconsin

@ Wisconsin Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

8. Florida International

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 8-22

3-8 | 8-22 Overall Rank: 272nd

272nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 259th

259th Last Game: L 94-60 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

Opponent: Trinity (FL)

Trinity (FL) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. New Mexico State

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 3-24

5-6 | 3-24 Overall Rank: 295th

295th Strength of Schedule Rank: 34th

34th Last Game: W 76-71 vs Northern New Mexico

Next Game