Bengals vs. Colts: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indianapolis Colts (7-5) will aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Paycor Stadium.
Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Bengals and the Colts.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Bengals vs. Colts Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bengals
|2
|44
|-125
|+105
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Bengals vs. Colts Betting Records & Stats
Cincinnati Bengals
- The average point total in Cincinnati's games this year is 44.5, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bengals have put together a 5-6-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Bengals are 4-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 57.1% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Cincinnati has gone 4-3 (57.1%).
Indianapolis Colts
- The Colts have played eight games this season that finished with a point total higher than 44 points.
- Indianapolis' matchups this season have a 43.3-point average over/under, 0.7 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Colts have covered the spread eight times in 12 games with a set spread.
- This season, the Colts have been the underdog seven times and won two of those games.
- Indianapolis has a record of 2-4 when it is set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers this season.
Bengals vs. Colts Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Bengals
|20.5
|21
|22.8
|22
|44.5
|6
|12
|Colts
|25
|8
|24.7
|27
|43.3
|8
|12
Bengals vs. Colts Betting Insights & Trends
Bengals
- Cincinnati has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three contests.
- Cincinnati has gone over the total twice in its past three games.
- The Bengals have a negative point differential on the season (-27 total points, -2.3 per game), while the Colts have scored only four more points than their opponents (0.3 per game).
Colts
- Indianapolis is unbeaten against the spread and 1-2 overall in its past three games.
- In the Colts' past three games, they have hit the over twice.
- The Bengals have been outscored by 27 points this season (2.3 per game), while the Colts have put up just four more points than their opponents (0.3 per game).
Bengals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.5
|44.8
|44.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24
|23.8
|24.2
|ATS Record
|5-6-1
|2-3-1
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-6-0
|2-4-0
|4-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-3
|3-2
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|0-1
|2-1
Colts Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.3
|43.5
|43
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.8
|23
|22.7
|ATS Record
|8-4-0
|3-3-0
|5-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-4-0
|5-1-0
|3-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|1-0
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-5
|1-4
|1-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.