How to Watch Bengals vs. Colts on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) host a streaking Indianapolis Colts (7-5) team on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Colts have won four games in a row.
In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Colts
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
Bengals Insights
- The Bengals score 4.2 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Colts allow (24.7).
- The Bengals average 47 fewer yards per game (308.3), than the Colts allow per matchup (355.3).
- This season, Cincinnati runs for 50.8 fewer yards per game (82.5) than Indianapolis allows per outing (133.3).
- This year, the Bengals have 10 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Colts have takeaways (20).
Bengals Home Performance
- The Bengals' average points scored (20.2) and allowed (20) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 20.5 and 22.8, respectively.
- The Bengals' average yards gained at home (300.7) is lower than their overall average (308.3). But their average yards allowed at home (395.5) is higher than overall (388.2).
- Cincinnati's average passing yards gained (246.7) and conceded (271.3) in home games are both higher than its overall averages of 225.8 and 254.3, respectively.
- The Bengals' average rushing yards gained (54) and conceded (124.2) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 82.5 and 133.9, respectively.
- At home, the Bengals convert 41.5% of third downs and allow 43% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (36.6%), and less than they allow (43.8%).
Bengals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/16/2023
|at Baltimore
|L 34-20
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/26/2023
|Pittsburgh
|L 16-10
|CBS
|12/4/2023
|at Jacksonville
|W 34-31
|ABC/ESPN
|12/10/2023
|Indianapolis
|-
|CBS
|12/16/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|NFL Network
|12/23/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|-
|NBC
|12/31/2023
|at Kansas City
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
