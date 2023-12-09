The Buffalo Bulls (1-8) will host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-3) after losing three home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Kentucky vs. Buffalo matchup in this article.

Western Kentucky vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Kentucky vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Kentucky Moneyline Buffalo Moneyline BetMGM Western Kentucky (-7.5) 149.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Western Kentucky (-7.5) 148.5 -295 +235 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Western Kentucky vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

Western Kentucky has covered twice in three chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, one of the Hilltoppers games has gone over the point total.

Buffalo is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

So far this year, three out of the Bulls' seven games with an over/under have hit the over.

