The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) go up against the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Coca-Cola Coliseum. It starts at 1:30 PM ET on FOX.

Purdue vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

TV: FOX

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.

Purdue is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Boilermakers sit at 22nd.

The Boilermakers record 84.9 points per game, 10 more points than the 74.9 the Crimson Tide give up.

When Purdue puts up more than 74.9 points, it is 6-1.

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide have shot at a 50% rate from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.

This season, Alabama has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.7% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide rank 67th.

The Crimson Tide score an average of 94.1 points per game, 26.9 more points than the 67.2 the Boilermakers give up.

Alabama is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 84.9 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue scored 76.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.3 points per game in road games, a difference of nine points per contest.

The Boilermakers surrendered 61.2 points per game last season at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (64.3).

Looking at three-point shooting, Purdue fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage away from home.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama put up more points at home (89.5 per game) than on the road (73.7) last season.

The Crimson Tide allowed fewer points at home (65 per game) than away (69) last season.

At home, Alabama sunk 11.1 treys per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (8.7). Alabama's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.1%) than on the road (31.1%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 Texas Southern W 99-67 Mackey Arena 12/1/2023 @ Northwestern L 92-88 Welsh-Ryan Arena 12/4/2023 Iowa W 87-68 Mackey Arena 12/9/2023 Alabama - Coca-Cola Coliseum 12/16/2023 Arizona - Gainbridge Fieldhouse 12/21/2023 Jacksonville - Mackey Arena

Alabama Upcoming Schedule