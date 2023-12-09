The Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) take on the Indiana Pacers (12-8) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. LeBron James of the Lakers and Tyrese Haliburton of the Pacers are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ABC and ESPN2.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Lakers

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: ABC, ESPN2

Pacers' Last Game

On Thursday, in their most recent game, the Pacers beat the Bucks 128-119. With 27 points, Haliburton was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 27 7 15 0 1 3 Myles Turner 26 10 2 1 3 2 Obi Toppin 14 6 2 0 0 1

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton gets the Pacers 26.9 points, 4 boards and 11.9 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Myles Turner contributes with 16.6 points per game, plus 7.9 boards and 1.4 assists.

The Pacers receive 12.7 points, 4.4 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Bruce Brown.

Buddy Hield's averages for the season are 13.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists, making 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per contest.

The Pacers get 13.2 points per game from Bennedict Mathurin, plus 3.8 boards and 1.9 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 27.1 4 10.7 0.9 0.6 4.4 Myles Turner 16.2 8.1 1.2 0.8 2.4 0.9 Obi Toppin 16.5 3.3 2.2 0.4 1 1.8 Bruce Brown 14.1 4.2 2.8 1.4 0.1 1 Buddy Hield 13.5 3.1 2.3 1.1 0.5 2.5

