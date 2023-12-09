See the injury report for the Indiana Pacers (12-8), which currently has only one player listed on it, as the Pacers ready for their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, December 9 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Pacers' last game on Thursday ended in a 128-119 victory against the Bucks. Tyrese Haliburton's team-leading 27 points paced the Pacers in the victory.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Smith PF Out Knee/Heel 10.0 5.5 0.9

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Jarred Vanderbilt: Questionable (Heel), Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee), LeBron James: Questionable (Calf), Anthony Davis: Questionable (Adductor)

Pacers vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ABC and ESPN2

