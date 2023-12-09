The Northern Kentucky Norse (5-4) will attempt to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Akron Zips (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Truist Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Akron Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Norse have shot at a 46% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Zips have averaged.

Northern Kentucky has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

The Zips are the rebounding team in the nation, the Norse rank 269th.

The Norse put up 5.8 more points per game (71.3) than the Zips give up (65.5).

When it scores more than 65.5 points, Northern Kentucky is 5-2.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Northern Kentucky averages 80.5 points per game at home, and 64 away.

The Norse concede 66 points per game at home, and 71.2 away.

Northern Kentucky sinks more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (4.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than away (25.9%).

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule