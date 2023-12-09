The Murray State Racers (4-2) will look to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Austin Peay Governors (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena. This matchup is at 5:00 PM ET.

Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Murray State vs. Austin Peay Scoring Comparison

The Racers' 94.7 points per game are 32.2 more points than the 62.5 the Governors give up to opponents.

Murray State has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.

Austin Peay's record is 3-5 when it gives up fewer than 94.7 points.

The 62.0 points per game the Governors average are 18.5 fewer points than the Racers give up (80.5).

The Governors shoot 45.1% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Racers allow defensively.

The Racers make 45.7% of their shots from the field, 7.5% higher than the Governors' defensive field-goal percentage.

Murray State Leaders

Katelyn Young: 16.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 52.8 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

16.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 52.8 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Ava Learn: 13.0 PTS, 60.0 FG%

13.0 PTS, 60.0 FG% Hannah McKay: 10.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 43.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

10.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 43.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Haven Ford: 8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 26.1 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 26.1 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26) Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

Murray State Schedule