How to Watch the Murray State vs. Austin Peay Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Murray State Racers (4-2) will look to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Austin Peay Governors (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena. This matchup is at 5:00 PM ET.
Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Murray State vs. Austin Peay Scoring Comparison
- The Racers' 94.7 points per game are 32.2 more points than the 62.5 the Governors give up to opponents.
- Murray State has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.
- Austin Peay's record is 3-5 when it gives up fewer than 94.7 points.
- The 62.0 points per game the Governors average are 18.5 fewer points than the Racers give up (80.5).
- The Governors shoot 45.1% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Racers allow defensively.
- The Racers make 45.7% of their shots from the field, 7.5% higher than the Governors' defensive field-goal percentage.
Murray State Leaders
- Katelyn Young: 16.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 52.8 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)
- Ava Learn: 13.0 PTS, 60.0 FG%
- Hannah McKay: 10.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 43.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Haven Ford: 8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 26.1 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)
- Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)
Murray State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 108-78
|CFSB Center
|11/28/2023
|UT Martin
|W 88-75
|CFSB Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|W 93-73
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/14/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|CFSB Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
