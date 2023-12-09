Murray State vs. Austin Peay Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 9
Saturday's contest features the Murray State Racers (4-2) and the Austin Peay Governors (3-5) clashing at F&M Bank Arena (on December 9) at 5:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-72 victory for Murray State, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Racers enter this matchup after a 93-73 win against Southern Indiana on Friday.
Murray State vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
Murray State vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction
- Prediction: Murray State 76, Austin Peay 72
Other MVC Predictions
Murray State Schedule Analysis
- The Racers' signature win this season came in an 88-75 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks on November 28.
- The Racers have tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (two).
Murray State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 88-75 at home over UT Martin (No. 244) on November 28
- 108-78 at home over Bellarmine (No. 282) on November 21
- 93-73 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 321) on December 1
Murray State Leaders
- Katelyn Young: 16.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 52.8 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)
- Ava Learn: 13 PTS, 60 FG%
- Hannah McKay: 10.2 PTS, 7 REB, 43.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Haven Ford: 8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 26.1 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)
- Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25)
Murray State Performance Insights
- The Racers outscore opponents by 14.2 points per game (posting 94.7 points per game, second in college basketball, and allowing 80.5 per outing, 347th in college basketball) and have a +85 scoring differential.
