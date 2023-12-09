The Murray State Racers (3-4) take on the Austin Peay Governors (4-6) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

Murray State vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Murray State Stats Insights

This season, the Racers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Governors' opponents have made.

Murray State has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Racers are the 197th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Governors rank 253rd.

The 77 points per game the Racers score are 11.9 more points than the Governors give up (65.1).

When Murray State puts up more than 65.1 points, it is 3-3.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Murray State put up 73.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 65.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Racers played better in home games last year, ceding 67.8 points per game, compared to 77.8 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, Murray State fared worse in home games last year, averaging 5.8 treys per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 per game with a 34.1% percentage when playing on the road.

Murray State Upcoming Schedule