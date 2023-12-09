Will Michael McCarron Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 9?
Can we expect Michael McCarron lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators match up against the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
McCarron stats and insights
- McCarron has scored in two of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored versus the Maple Leafs this season in one game (zero shots).
- McCarron has no points on the power play.
- McCarron averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.6%.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
McCarron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|2
|2
|0
|9:47
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:08
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:31
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Home
|W 4-3
Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
