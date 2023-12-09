The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) are favored (-1.5) to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The over/under is 148.5 for the matchup.

Louisville vs. DePaul Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under DePaul -1.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Louisville has played four games this season that finished with a combined score above 148.5 points.

Louisville has a 150-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 1.5 more points than this game's total.

Louisville has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Louisville was defeated in both of the contests it has played as underdogs this season.

The Cardinals have been at least a +100 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Louisville has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Louisville vs. DePaul Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total DePaul 5 71.4% 70.5 145.9 79.9 154.5 147.6 Louisville 4 57.1% 75.4 145.9 74.6 154.5 145.1

Additional Louisville Insights & Trends

The Cardinals average only 4.5 fewer points per game (75.4) than the Blue Demons give up to opponents (79.9).

Louisville has put together a 1-2 ATS record and a 2-1 overall record in games it scores more than 79.9 points.

Louisville vs. DePaul Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) DePaul 1-6-0 1-3 4-3-0 Louisville 3-4-0 2-0 5-2-0

Louisville vs. DePaul Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

DePaul Louisville 7-8 Home Record 4-13 2-12 Away Record 0-11 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-9-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-2-0

