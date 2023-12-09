The DePaul Blue Demons (1-4) will play the Louisville Cardinals (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This matchup is available on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Louisville vs. DePaul Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Louisville Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisville Players to Watch

  • Chico Carter Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jeremiah Oden: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Caleb Murphy: 8.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Elijah Fisher: 9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Da'Sean Nelson: 8.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul Players to Watch

  • Carter: 14.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Oden: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Murphy: 8.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Fisher: 9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Nelson: 8.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville vs. DePaul Stat Comparison

DePaul Rank DePaul AVG Louisville AVG Louisville Rank
289th 68.2 Points Scored 74.4 200th
209th 72.4 Points Allowed 74.0 249th
348th 27.2 Rebounds 37.8 50th
346th 5.6 Off. Rebounds 12.0 37th
200th 7.2 3pt Made 5.2 325th
132nd 14.2 Assists 9.6 341st
311th 14.2 Turnovers 12.6 214th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.