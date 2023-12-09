How to Watch Louisville vs. DePaul on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) hope to end a five-game losing skid when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Louisville vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Louisville Stats Insights
- The Cardinals have shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points less than the 47.5% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.
- The Cardinals are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 351st.
- The Cardinals' 75.4 points per game are only 4.5 fewer points than the 79.9 the Blue Demons give up to opponents.
- Louisville is 2-1 when it scores more than 79.9 points.
Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Louisville averaged 1.6 more points per game at home (66) than away (64.4).
- In 2022-23, the Cardinals gave up 9.2 fewer points per game at home (71.9) than on the road (81.1).
- Louisville made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (37.3%).
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 90-84
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/29/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 73-68
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 75-68
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/13/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/17/2023
|Pepperdine
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
