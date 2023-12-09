Saturday's contest at Wintrust Arena has the DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) squaring off against the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 76-74 win for DePaul, so it should be a tight matchup.

The matchup has no set line.

Louisville vs. DePaul Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Louisville vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 76, Louisville 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisville vs. DePaul

Computer Predicted Spread: DePaul (-1.6)

DePaul (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 150.2

DePaul is 1-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Louisville's 3-4-0 ATS record. The Blue Demons have a 4-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Cardinals have a record of 5-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals score 75.4 points per game (160th in college basketball) and give up 74.6 (258th in college basketball) for a +6 scoring differential overall.

Louisville wins the rebound battle by 3.6 boards on average. It records 36.4 rebounds per game, 54th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.8.

Louisville connects on 5.4 three-pointers per game (327th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.9. It shoots 28.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.7%.

Louisville has committed 1.4 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.5 (231st in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (267th in college basketball).

