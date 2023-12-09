Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Logan County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Logan County, Kentucky, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Logan County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Russellville High School at West Creek High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on December 9
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.