The Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) will play the Pennsylvania Quakers (4-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM ET and air on ESPN2.

Kentucky vs. Pennsylvania Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Kentucky Players to Watch

Tyler Perkins: 15.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Clark Slajchert: 18.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Nick Spinoso: 7.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK

7.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK Eddie Holland III: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK George Smith: 4.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

Kentucky vs. Pennsylvania Stat Comparison

Pennsylvania Rank Pennsylvania AVG Kentucky AVG Kentucky Rank 118th 78.8 Points Scored 94.3 4th 140th 69.0 Points Allowed 72.2 206th 36th 38.7 Rebounds 35.7 101st 37th 12.0 Off. Rebounds 7.8 279th 79th 8.7 3pt Made 12.3 2nd 70th 16.0 Assists 20.0 8th 331st 14.8 Turnovers 8.2 9th

