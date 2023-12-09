The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (6-2) battle the Pennsylvania Quakers (6-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kentucky vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Quakers allow to opponents.
  • In games Kentucky shoots higher than 43.4% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
  • The Quakers are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 152nd.
  • The Wildcats record 91.8 points per game, 20.9 more points than the 70.9 the Quakers give up.
  • When Kentucky scores more than 70.9 points, it is 6-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kentucky posted 78.4 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 71.4 points per contest.
  • The Wildcats ceded 64.1 points per game last season at home, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (70.9).
  • At home, Kentucky drained 0.9 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than in away games (5.7). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to away from home (33.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Marshall W 118-82 Rupp Arena
11/28/2023 Miami (FL) W 95-73 Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington L 80-73 Rupp Arena
12/9/2023 Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center
12/16/2023 North Carolina - State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.