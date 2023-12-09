Two streaking squads hit the court when the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, who have won four in a row.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks make 53.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
  • Kansas is 8-0 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Jayhawks sit at 92nd.
  • The 80.7 points per game the Jayhawks record are 13.5 more points than the Tigers allow (67.2).
  • When Kansas puts up more than 67.2 points, it is 8-0.

Missouri Stats Insights

  • The Tigers have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points greater than the 36.7% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
  • Missouri is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 36.7% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jayhawks sit at 341st.
  • The Tigers' 75.4 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 65.2 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.
  • When Missouri allows fewer than 80.7 points, it is 7-2.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Kansas fared better at home last year, putting up 78.8 points per game, compared to 74.0 per game in road games.
  • Defensively the Jayhawks were better at home last season, surrendering 67.9 points per game, compared to 69.0 in road games.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Kansas fared better at home last year, making 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Missouri put up 83.6 points per game last season, 10.3 more than it averaged away (73.3).
  • The Tigers allowed fewer points at home (74.5 per game) than on the road (76.6) last season.
  • At home, Missouri made 9.5 treys per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged away (8.8). Missouri's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.1%) than away (33.8%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 UConn W 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 UMKC W 88-69 Allen Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
12/22/2023 Yale - Allen Fieldhouse

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Loyola (MD) W 78-70 Mizzou Arena
11/28/2023 @ Pittsburgh W 71-64 Petersen Events Center
12/3/2023 Wichita State W 82-72 Mizzou Arena
12/9/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
12/17/2023 Seton Hall - T-Mobile Center
12/22/2023 Illinois - Enterprise Center

