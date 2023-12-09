Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Grant County, Kentucky today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grant County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Owen County High School at Grant County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Dry Ridge, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
