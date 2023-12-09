Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Does a wager on Forsberg interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Filip Forsberg vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

BSSO and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

Forsberg's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:18 per game on the ice, is +1.

In 10 of 26 games this year, Forsberg has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 18 of 26 games this year, Forsberg has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In 13 of 26 games this season, Forsberg has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Forsberg hits the over on his points prop total is 68.9%, based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Forsberg having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 76 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 26 Games 2 30 Points 3 14 Goals 1 16 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.